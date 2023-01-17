Todd Chrisley has his faith on his mind ahead of reporting to prison this week. The 53-year-old reality star took to his Instagram account to post a religious video on Monday night ahead of his scheduled arrival to prison.

“HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight,” Todd captioned the clip, which features Karen Peck singing “Four Days Late.”

Todd’s son, Kyle, commented on the post, “I love you daddy this isn’t over,” while his daughter, Savannah, wrote, “I love you daddy ❤️.”

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are scheduled to report to separate prison facilities on Tuesday to begin serving their combined 19-year prison sentence following their federal tax fraud case convictions.

Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison, will report to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility. Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but instead will report to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20. FMC Lexington houses both male and female inmates requiring medical or mental health care and holds inmates of all security classifications.

The Chrisleys were sentenced back in November, nearly six months after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. While the couple has frequently spoken about an unjust legal system, their sentence is far less than what prosecutors requested, which was 17.5 to 22 years for Todd and 10 to 12.5 for Julie.

