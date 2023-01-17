Click to share this via email

Kyle Richards is firing back at online trolls.

The longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star swiftly responded to some accusatory comments brewing in the comment section of Page Six‘s recent Instagram post highlighting her bikini selfie.

The selfie showed the socialite flexing her washboard abs as she posed in a black bikini.

One comment on the post asked, “Ozempic?”

Semaglutide, sold under the brand name Ozempic, is an FDA-approved medication primarily used to help lower blood sugar in patients with diabetes. It’s gained popularity in Hollywood for its use for weight loss.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” Richards straightforwardly responded.

Another user pointed to plastic surgery for Richards’ rock-hard physique.

“I think it’s many visits to the plastic surgeon,” said the comment.

“I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May,” responded Richards as she set the record straight.

“I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister,” she added a kissing-face emoji.

The TV personality recently posted a snapshot of her fitness routine earlier this month on Instagram in a gym selfie with her friends, including “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.