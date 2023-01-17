Netflix has unveiled a first look at a new dating show with a bold twist, featuring fan-favourite breakout stars from its other reality shows.

“‘Perfect Match’ brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (‘Love Is Blind’, ‘The Ultimatum’, ‘Too Hot To Handle’, ‘The Mole’ and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love,” reads the streamer’s synopsis.

“As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the ‘Perfect Match’,” the synopsis concludes.

The singles involved are:

Abbey Humphreys (“Twentysomethings”)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (“Selling Tampa”)

Bartise Bowden (“Love Is Blind”)

Calvin Crooks (“The Circle”)

Chase DeMoor (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Chloe Veitch (“Too Hot To Handle”, “The Circle”)

Colony Reeves (“Selling Tampa”)

Damian Powers (“Love Is Blind”)

Diamond Jack (“Love Is Blind”)

Dom Gabriel (“The Mole”)

Francesca Farago (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Georgia Hassarati (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Ines Tazi (“The Circle France”)

Izzy Fairthorne (“Too Hot To Handle”)

Joey Sasso (“The Circle”)

Kariselle Snow (“Sexy Beasts”)

Lauren “LC” Chamblin (“Love Is Blind”)

Mitchell Eason (“The Circle”)

Nick Uhlenhuth (“The Circle”)

Savannah Palacio (“The Circle”)

Shayne Jansen (“Love Is Blind”)

Will Richardson (“The Mole”)

Zay Wilson (“The Ultimatum”)

“Perfect Match” debuts, appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.