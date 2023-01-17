Click to share this via email

There could be a “Ghost” remake on the way.

Channing Tatum revealed he might be starring in a new version of the Oscar-winning 1990 flick, which starred the late Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as lead characters Sam Wheat and Molly Jensen.

The actor told Vanity Fair his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the classic.

Admitting they’re trying to pull together a remake, Tatum shared, “We actually have the rights. Yeah, we have the rights to ‘Ghost!'”

He added, “But we’re going to do something different. I think it needs to change a little bit,” sharing how he might be starring as Swayze’s character.

Tatum insisted that, like many other movies of its day, “Ghost” contained some problematic stereotypes.

The beloved film also starred Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn, Rick Aviles, and more.

A synopsis read, “After a young man is murdered, his spirit stays behind to warn his lover of impending danger, with the help of a reluctant psychic.”

Elsewhere in his VF chat, Tatum also spoke about his “super scary” divorce from ex Jenna Dewan.

The pair were married from 2009-2019. They’d been together since starring in the 2006 flick “Step Up” together.

Tatum said of their initial separation, “In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying.

“Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s**t. What now?’”

Tatum and Dewan share daughter Evelyn, 9, together.

Read “Channing Tatum Is Back for Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, by Jessica Pressler in Vanity Fair’s February issue, and on VanityFair.com.