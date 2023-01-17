Vin Diesel will not be making his ‘Avatar’ debut.

Franchise producer Jon Landau is clarifying the rumours surrounding the actor’s casting in the films. In a statement to Empire, he shut down the rumours after Diesel shared a video of himself with director James Cameron from 2019.

“Vin was a fan,” Landau told the outlet on Tuesday. “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.”

The video was originally shared in 2019 from the film set of presumably “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Cameron joked in the episode that the project was “top secret, like the Manhattan Project.”

“There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from … and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait,” Diesel said, like referring to the director.

While he may not be appearing in the franchise, he has his hands full already with the latest entry in his own franchise, “Fast and Furious”.

Diesel stars in and co-produces “Fast X” which is set for release on May 19.