Lizzo performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Governors Ball is back for 2023 with a whole new set of headlining artists and a whole new location for the legendary New York music festival.

This summer’s ball will feature performances from Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Odesza, Lil Baby, Oliver Tree and 50-plus more artists.

Governor’s Ball 2023 Lineup — Governor's Ball

The New York City festival will be moving from Randal’s Island Park to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Fans can access early tickets available on Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST by signing up and joining the list at GovBall.com. The festival will be running from June 9 – June 11, 2023.

A CITI presale will also be happening on January 17th at 10:00 AM EST and will run until January 19th at 11:59 PM EST.