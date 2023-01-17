Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival lineup has officially debuted and boasts a massive list of country music superstars.

This year’s festival will host some of country music’s most exciting names, including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Bailey Zimmerman and much more.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Says That His Kids Were Conceived On A Tour Bus

The concert, presented by Capital One, will take place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 13.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Stands By His Inclusion Of Gov. DeSantis While Announcing Hurricane Relief At Florida Concert

The tickets will be sold to the public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1 PM EST via Ticketmaster.com. Capital One cardholders will get presale access to tickets 48 hours in advance on Jan. 26 at 11 AM EST.