Taylor Swift is once again queen of the billboard.

The musician’s hit track “Anti-Hero” from her new album Midnights has broken her record for longest leading no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s enjoying its eighth week in a row at the top.

She reacted to the news in her Instagram Stories, grateful for her fans’ support.

Taylor Swift – Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

“WHAT ON EARTH I LOVE YOU GUYS,” Swift wrote over a screenshot of the Billboard tweet announcing her achievement.

She also used the moment to give a shout-out to SZA’s new album SOS, whose track “Kill Bill” is close behind “Anti-Hero” at #2 on the Hot 100.

The previous record for Swift was held by “Blank Space”, which dominated the chart for seven weeks in 2014-2015.

Along with its reign over the Billboard Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” is also enjoying its fifth week at no.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Midnights made history during its debut, as well, as Swift became the only artist to completely dominate all 10 tracks of the Hot 100 with her own songs.