Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially started to serve their combined 19-year prison sentence following their federal tax fraud case convictions.

TMZ reported that Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison, had now headed to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility, where he met his deadline to turn himself in for lockup.

Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but instead headed to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20.

FMC Lexington houses both male and female inmates requiring medical or mental health care and holds inmates of all security classifications, ET confirmed.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were sentenced back in November, nearly six months after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

The couple previously filed motions asking for bail pending an appeal, but the judge denied their request, meaning they had to begin their prison sentences as planned.

After their sentencing, the Chrisleys said they were living every day like it was their last amid their impending time in prison.

During an episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, Julie said, reading a quote from author Priscilla Shirer, “Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last.”

Todd agreed, adding, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow.”