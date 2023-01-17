Marvel Studios uploaded some behind-the-scenes footage of Rihanna’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up,” and the initial reaction to the music was pretty outstanding.

“Lift Me Up” was released for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2020.

The video starts with Rihanna’s phone on Facetime with the song’s three other writers, Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

The song achieves a round of applause from the three writers as they complimented the beauty mogul on her first single in six years.

Rihanna adorably hides off the frame as one of the writers begs, “Come back in the frame,” while clapping.

“This is one of those songs that hold a lot. I imagine it’s, like, going to play at people’s weddings,” states Tems as Rihanna graciously responds with “thank you.”

“I can’t imagine when you play that s–t in the film, guys,” says director Ryan Coogler, causing Rihanna to laugh in agreement.

The song has already achieved a nomination for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and has fans eagerly anticipating an Oscar nomination in the same category.