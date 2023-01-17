Christina Applegate is clapping back at a rude Twitter troll who suggested that it’s not multiple sclerosis that’s affected how she looks, but a “bad plastic surgeon.”

It all started when the “Dead to Me” star, who went public with her MS diagnosis in 2021, tweeted a photo of herself and her daughter, Sadie Grace McNoble, at the recent Critics Choice Awards.

READ MORE: Christina Applegate Makes First Awards Show Appearance Since MS Diagnosis At Critics Choice Awards

In the caption, Applegate notes that her daughter is wearing a suit that once belonged to late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weilland.

Just a fun fact, the suit my kid is wearing was Scott Weiland’s suit from one of his solo album covers. Scott gave my husband, Martyn, that suit long ago in the glorious 90’s Also we were quite a pair last night. She fractured her ankle this week, hence the boot, and me…MS pic.twitter.com/5rqv7d4chb — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 17, 2023

Applegate later tweeted a follow-up, noting she “made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments” made about an article about her that appeared in People.

The comment claims that “Ms didn’t make you look that way a plastic surgeon did,” and accuses her of not being the real Christina Applegate but “a scammer.”

READ MORE: Christina Applegate Is ‘Nervous’ But ‘Grateful’ Ahead Of First Award Show Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

“Of course I told her that wasn’t nice,” Applegate wrote before sharing the troll’s reply: “And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

Added Applegate: “By the way, I laughed.”