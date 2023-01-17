Click to share this via email

Margot Robbie attends the Australian premiere of Babylon at State Theatre on January 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Margot Robbie got a special surprise while she was doing press for her latest movie “Babylon”.

The actress was walking the red carpet in her home country of Australia at the Sydney premiere for the eagerly anticipated flick when her school friends pulled up behind her.

They could be heard yelling in the background of an interview, “Hey Maggot!”

Robbie, who was talking to entertainment reporter Justin Hill at the time, turned around before jumping up and down and waving to her pals.

She then returned to face the interviewer, grinning, “I saw my school friends.”

Robbie added, “We have been friends since we were four years old.”

Hill shared the cute clip on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Can’t believe I got to witness this pure moment when #MargotRobbie’s childhood mates walked past and yelled out to her as we were chatting tonight.”

Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy alongside the likes of Brad Pitt’s Jack Conrad, Olivia Wilde’s Ina Conrad, and more in the much-talked about movie.

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood.”

See what Robbie had to say about how she stayed in character for the role in her interview with ET Canada below.