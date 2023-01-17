Andy Cohen is trying to set the record straight.

On his Instagram Story, the Bravo exec offered a clarification for a comment he made last fall saying he hoped “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah would get “no jail time.”

In an interview with Chris Wallace this week on CNN, Cohen was asked about the comment, with the news anchor pointing out that by that point, Shah had already pleaded guilty to charges related to a nationwide fraud scheme.

“I got a lot of comments yesterday about the Chris Wallace interview,” Cohen said on Instagram.

“I just want to clarify the context of what I said,” he continued. “I was saying it in response to people wanting to know if she was going to be back on the show. … I knew that there had to be some context, and I should’ve asked him what it was.”

Cohen also shared the quote, which was featured on Us Weekly in November, last year.

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” he said at the time. “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

In his CNN interview, Wallace had asked Cohen why he would “take [Shah’s] side against the thousands of people she defrauded.”

“You know, sometimes, if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible,” Cohen said.

Back in July, after Shah had pleaded guilty and reading her confession, Cohen shared his feelings about the situation on his SiriusXM show, saying that he felt upset by it.

“I’m especially upset for her victims,” Cohen said, adding, “I’m upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused… “I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them. You want to cheer them on, and you hate to think that they’re capable of this behavior.”

He added that he hoped “to get the opportunity to speak with [Shah] to ask those questions.”

Earlier this month, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on the guilty plea.