It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – January 20th, 2023
Ed Sheeran – “F64”
Kim Petras – “Brrr”
Måneskin – “BABY SAID” plus RUSH! (ALBUM)
Sam Smith – “Gloria”
Fall Out Boy – “From The Other Side”
A$AP Rocky – “Same Problems?”
The Kid LAROI – “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Banx & Ranx feat, Rêve – “Headphones (DLMT Remix), Ashley Kutcher – “Everyone And No One”, Macklemore feat. DJPremier – “Heroes”, Emei – “That Girl”, Mckenna Grace – “Ugly Cry”, Karli Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”, Matt Maltese – “Driving Just To Drive”, Nonso Amadi – “Ease Up”, Morgan Reese – Vulnerability, Ice Spice and Lil Tjay – “Gangsta Boo”, and Becky Hill – “Heaven”.
Keep On Your Radar:
Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)
Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.
Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)
Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.
Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)
The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.
Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)
Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.
Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)
Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.
Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)
Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.
Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)
Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.
Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)
Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)
Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)
Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.
Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)
Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.