Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, and Måneskin all release new songs on this New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – January 20th, 2023

Ed Sheeran – “F64”

Kim Petras – “Brrr”

Måneskin – “BABY SAID” plus RUSH! (ALBUM)

Sam Smith – “Gloria”

Fall Out Boy – “From The Other Side”

A$AP Rocky – “Same Problems?”

The Kid LAROI – “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Banx & Ranx feat, Rêve – “Headphones (DLMT Remix), Ashley Kutcher – “Everyone And No One”, Macklemore feat. DJPremier – “Heroes”, Emei – “That Girl”, Mckenna Grace – “Ugly Cry”, Karli Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”, Matt Maltese – “Driving Just To Drive”, Nonso Amadi – “Ease Up”, Morgan Reese – Vulnerability, Ice Spice and Lil Tjay – “Gangsta Boo”, and Becky Hill – “Heaven”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)

The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)

Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)

Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.

Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)

Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.