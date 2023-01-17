Click to share this via email

Sam Smith is getting cozy with a new flame.

The singer was spotted in New York City walking arm-in-arm with New York-based designer Christian Cowan while in town for “SNL”. The designer’s work has been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Heidi Klum, Lil Nas X and “SNL” star Chloe Fineman, Page Six reports.

The two even shared a smooch as Smith cuddled up to Cowan in their bright yellow jacket and button-up.

Singer Sam Smith and design Christian Cowan –Picture: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Cowan was equally dressed for the brisk weather in a dark trench coat and a cross-body bag.

The designer also recently accompanied Smith as they got a tattoo.

An artist from Australia’s Markd Tattoos shared a photo of the two shortly after he got inked.

It’s not clear when the two first met, but they were photographed together previously during the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House in December.

Smith has been previously romantically linked with model Jay Camilleri, actor Andy Newton Lee, and Brandon Flynn.