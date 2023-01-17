Click to share this via email

Jeremy Renner is keeping fans updated during his journey to recovery.

The star shared an Instagram Story as he passed through the snowy forests in Reno.

He captioned the post, “It’s a rough ride over the pass.”

Jeremy Renner – Photo: Instagram/@jeremyrenner

He then wished everyone well from his home where is he is healing up, “Be safe out there Reno / Tahoe”.

The post comes after Renner revealed he was slowly recovering at home following his scary snowplow accident which left him in a critical condition.

He had been hospitalized since New Year’s, after accidentally being run over by the machine while clearing snow at his home in Nevada. The incident resulted in “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

The actor appeared to be enjoying some rest and recovery while he watched the premiere of his series “Mayor of Kingstown”.