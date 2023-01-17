Marvel is heading back to China.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that China has lifted its unofficial ban on Marvel films, giving release dates to both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the upcoming “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”.

The last Marvel movie to play in China was “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021, and before that, “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, with the franchise generally being very popular with Chinese audiences.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was originally released around most of the world last November, but was not allowed a release in China.

The “Ant-Man” sequel will be released Feb. 17, the same day as the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and other territories.

In recent years, China has been denying theatrical releases for most American films, letting them through only occasionally.

The country did begin to cool its stance on films released by Disney late last year, giving “Avatar: The Way of Water” access to their market, earning $220 million there so far.

While China has never given an official reason for denying theatrical releases from major American studios, it is widely believed to be due to political tensions between the two countries.