Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Machine Gun Kelly has no time for haters.

On Tuesday, the musician took to Twitter to call out people who criticize his fashion choices.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Calls Himself ‘Jules From Euphoria’ In Stylish Fashion Week Look

“You can’t comment about my style if you have none,” he wrote, also sharing the tweet on Instagram with the caption “keep your insecurities to yourself.”

Kelly frequently shows off his unique styles on red carpets and on instagram.

He recently shared photos of his metallic Dolce & Gabbana look for Milan Fashion Week 2023.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of His Proposal to Megan Fox

Last year, at the American Music Awards, Kelly wore a purple suit featuring long spikes all over it.