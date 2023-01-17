Click to share this via email

Some big names are coming to “Only Murders in the Building”.

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez took to Instagram with a video announcing that season 3 of the hit mystery comedy has started shooting and revealed a couple of special guests.

“Hey guys, we’re on set!” she says in the video, pointing the camera at co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

“The gang is back,” Gomez continues, revealing Andrea Martin is returning for the new season.

She then asks, “Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!” before turning the camera to reveal Paul Rudd, who says, “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better.”

That’s when Meryl Streep pops up behind them to ask if they need anything. “Just the tea I asked for half an hour ago,” Short jokes.

Gomez, meanwhile, just makes a shocked expression at Streep being there.

On Twitter, Martin shared a photo of a selfie with Streep, Rudd, Short and Gomez, calling it “a cast to dream of.”