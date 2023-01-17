Click to share this via email

“Warrior Nun” fans are campaigning to save their favourite show.

Last month, Netflix cancelled the fantasy series starring Alba Baptista after just two seasons, shocking fans of the show, who have now rallied to get Netflix to reverse their decision.

In recent days, fans have taken to social media, getting the phrase “correct your mistake” trending on Twitter worldwide, as part of their effort.

Imagine cancelling a show with shots like these 🙄 NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/PAd5C0nrHt — finley || save warrior nun (@burningjoy) January 16, 2023

if you see this, rt and reply with NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE, using the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun 🌲 pic.twitter.com/JeGUxJUAml — Patrycja. 🥀 (@jauregaysthetic) January 16, 2023

NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE

Look what you have cancelled. Look at that.#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/hi7PxeBOCB — Atreus wants wn back (@hedasestra) January 16, 2023

Cause you didn't even try with this show 🙄 NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/k7I5ekCTe9 — Cavasho 🌧 (@cavasho_muehtto) January 16, 2023

NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE

we officially in the worldwide trend no.5 with more than 40k tweet in 1h ANOTHER NEW RECORD you legend nuns no.1 we coming soon!! #savewarriornun pic.twitter.com/sGEkkqrF3h — Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 16, 2023

“Warrior Nun” is just the latest Netflix show to have fans in an uproar over being cancelled too early, following “Sense8”, “GLOW”, “The Midnight Club”, “1899” and more.

After news of the cancellation was announced, “Warrior Nun” creator Simon Barry encouraged fans to help try and save the show.

Barry also confirmed that he will be trying to find a new home for the show.

We (@rdfinc_ and I) are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 14, 2022

It wouldn’t be the first cancelled Netflix show to land at a new home, after the “One Day at a Time” reboot and the animated “Tuca & Bertie” were both revived at other networks.