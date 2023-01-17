“Warrior Nun” fans are campaigning to save their favourite show.
Last month, Netflix cancelled the fantasy series starring Alba Baptista after just two seasons, shocking fans of the show, who have now rallied to get Netflix to reverse their decision.
In recent days, fans have taken to social media, getting the phrase “correct your mistake” trending on Twitter worldwide, as part of their effort.
Don’t abandon quality for quantity @netflix NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #WarriorNun #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/wm8b1b4yg5
— CD (@pinksasquatch24) January 16, 2023
Imagine cancelling a show with shots like these 🙄 NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/PAd5C0nrHt
— finley || save warrior nun (@burningjoy) January 16, 2023
Who doesn't like sexy nuns with guns?
NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/5dGHEdOLML
— Sunflower_Ma🌻 (@sapphicML) January 16, 2023
NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#savewarriornun #warriornun pic.twitter.com/H3eQFSzxvW
— bitter (@sapphicboghag) January 16, 2023
if you see this, rt and reply with NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE, using the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun 🌲 pic.twitter.com/JeGUxJUAml
— Patrycja. 🥀 (@jauregaysthetic) January 16, 2023
NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE
Look what you have cancelled. Look at that.#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/hi7PxeBOCB
— Atreus wants wn back (@hedasestra) January 16, 2023
Cause you didn't even try with this show 🙄
NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/k7I5ekCTe9
— Cavasho 🌧 (@cavasho_muehtto) January 16, 2023
NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE
we officially in the worldwide trend no.5 with more than 40k tweet in 1h ANOTHER NEW RECORD you legend nuns no.1 we coming soon!! #savewarriornun pic.twitter.com/sGEkkqrF3h
— Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 16, 2023
you still have time to remedy @netflix
NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/28gX1JJvtt
— a🩹| #SaveWarriorNun (@beas_wife) January 16, 2023
“Warrior Nun” is just the latest Netflix show to have fans in an uproar over being cancelled too early, following “Sense8”, “GLOW”, “The Midnight Club”, “1899” and more.
After news of the cancellation was announced, “Warrior Nun” creator Simon Barry encouraged fans to help try and save the show.
Still in the fight. #SaveWarriorNun 😉 pic.twitter.com/aAdxHHH0mq
— Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 16, 2022
Barry also confirmed that he will be trying to find a new home for the show.
We (@rdfinc_ and I) are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun
— Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 14, 2022
It wouldn’t be the first cancelled Netflix show to land at a new home, after the “One Day at a Time” reboot and the animated “Tuca & Bertie” were both revived at other networks.