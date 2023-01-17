“Warrior Nun” fans are campaigning to save their favourite show.

Last month, Netflix cancelled the fantasy series starring Alba Baptista after just two seasons, shocking fans of the show, who have now rallied to get Netflix to reverse their decision.

In recent days, fans have taken to social media, getting the phrase “correct your mistake” trending on Twitter worldwide, as part of their effort.

“Warrior Nun” is just the latest Netflix show to have fans in an uproar over being cancelled too early, following “Sense8”, “GLOW”, “The Midnight Club”, “1899” and more.

After news of the cancellation was announced, “Warrior Nun” creator Simon Barry encouraged fans to help try and save the show.

Barry also confirmed that he will be trying to find a new home for the show.

It wouldn’t be the first cancelled Netflix show to land at a new home, after the “One Day at a Time” reboot and the animated “Tuca & Bertie” were both revived at other networks.