Not all children of famous stars like to use their name to get ahead.
According to a report from Page Six, it turns out Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been working as an artist under a pseudonym.
Going by the name “Embtto”, Pax is said to produce pieces that a source says use a “digital and mixed media process.”
The “abstract” works are not being sold as NFTs, the source adds.
And for those who might suspect Artis just a hobby for Pax, Page Six says they’ve been told he will soon by having a show at a gallery in Israel.
Pax wouldn’t be the first child of celebrities to make and sell art under a fake name. Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco works under the name Rhedd.
The 19-year-old graduated from college in 2021.