Not all children of famous stars like to use their name to get ahead.

According to a report from Page Six, it turns out Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been working as an artist under a pseudonym.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Reveals She Hired Her Sons Maddox And Pax To Work On Her New Film ‘Without Blood’

Going by the name “Embtto”, Pax is said to produce pieces that a source says use a “digital and mixed media process.”

The “abstract” works are not being sold as NFTs, the source adds.

And for those who might suspect Artis just a hobby for Pax, Page Six says they’ve been told he will soon by having a show at a gallery in Israel.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Is Joined By Kids Shiloh And Pax To Attend Documentary Premiere In L.A.

Pax wouldn’t be the first child of celebrities to make and sell art under a fake name. Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco works under the name Rhedd.

The 19-year-old graduated from college in 2021.