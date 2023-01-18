Ring of Honor professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died in a car accident at age 38.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) founder and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan confirmed the tragic news on Twitter on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer then revealed further details, confirming he’d been involved in a car crash.

Meltzer wrote, “Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news.”

He added, “Correction on the location of the Jay Briscoe accident, it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland.”

According to Ringside News, a woman also died at the scene, and it’s believed Briscoe’s daughter was involved in the accident, as well. They were said to have been on the way back from a cheerleading competition at the time.

The publication stated she had been referred to as a “critical pediatric” in the emergency medical services log.

Two were said to have died at the scene and two more had been taken to hospital.

Wrestler Bryan Alvarez confirmed that Briscoe’s daughter’s school was going to be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and would reopen the following day.

At the time of his tragic death, Briscoe was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe in their 13th reign.

Meltzer has since confirmed Mark was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Tributes have been pouring in from the wrestling community:

