Ring of Honor professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died in a car accident at age 38.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) founder and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan confirmed the tragic news on Twitter on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer then revealed further details, confirming he’d been involved in a car crash.

Meltzer wrote, “Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news.”

Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks Fan Favourite, Wayne ‘Gino’ Odjick, Dies At 52

He added, “Correction on the location of the Jay Briscoe accident, it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland.”

Correction on the location of the Jay Briscoe accident, it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

According to Ringside News, a woman also died at the scene, and it’s believed Briscoe’s daughter was involved in the accident, as well. They were said to have been on the way back from a cheerleading competition at the time.

The publication stated she had been referred to as a “critical pediatric” in the emergency medical services log.

READ MORE: Evel Knievel’s Son Robbie Dies At Age 60 After Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Two were said to have died at the scene and two more had been taken to hospital.

Wrestler Bryan Alvarez confirmed that Briscoe’s daughter’s school was going to be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and would reopen the following day.

At the time of his tragic death, Briscoe was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe in their 13th reign.

Meltzer has since confirmed Mark was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Mark was not in the car with him, can confirm that. https://t.co/lpdYLRoAn0 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Tributes have been pouring in from the wrestling community:

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

Devastating, all the best to his friends and family https://t.co/Gdrbcn7bx0 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I’m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 18, 2023

rest in power jay briscoe. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

Quality man that we lost. So very heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones. 💔 — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) January 18, 2023