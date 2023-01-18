Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are living it up.

After reports began to circulate about the artists striking up a romance, the couple appear to have confirmed they are dating with a trip to a bowling alley in New York.

Page Six obtained photos of the “Only Murders in the Building” star and The Chainsmokers musician on what appears to have been a date on Sunday.

See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2023

Eyewitnesses also told the outlet that Gomez and Taggart were seen “making out,” and that “there was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph.”

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported the news that the pair were seeing each other, citing an insider who said, “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him” and that they are “having a lot of fun together.”

Taggart previously dated Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who deactivated her Instagram account as rumours of her ex’s new romance began to circulate.