Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cardi B is being given a second chance.

On Tuesday, the rapper appeared in court after she failed to complete her mandatory 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal in her strip club assault case, Sky News reported.

READ MORE: Cardi B Details How Offset Fought For Their Family After She Filed For Divorce

The judge in the case has given Cardi B until March 1 to complete the terms of the arrangement, which she struck in September last year.

As part of the deal, she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour assault charges stemming from a fight with female bartenders at a club in 2018.

She had accused one of the women of having an affair with her husband, Offset, leading to the fight.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi said in a statement after pleading guilty.

READ MORE: Offset And Cardi B Take Their Kids On A Stylish Skii Trip

Her lawyer said in a statement that the artist “appreciates” being given the extra time to complete her community service order.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavours,” the lawyer said.