The Canadian Academy has revealed its 2023 Special Award honourees.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television unveiled the list of recipients, including Catherine O’Hara, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu and more.

READ MORE: Catherine O’Hara Discusses ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Movie: ‘It Has To Be Worth Doing’

O’Hara will be receiving the Academy Icon Award, recognizing an “individual or institution for their exceptional, ongoing contribution to the media industry at home or abroad,” in honour of her incredible career, starring in shows and movies like “Schitt’s Creek”, “Home Alone”, “Beetlejuice”, and many more.

The Humanitarian Award for “extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion by a professional working in the Canadian media industry” will go to Reynolds, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts. The actor has been committed to charity work, including donating to Canada’s Water First Education and Training Inc., as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees aiding displaced families in Ukraine.

Receiving the Radius Award, recognizing the Canadian “whose work is making waves globally,” is “Shang-Chi” and “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu, who has become one of the country’s breakout stars.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Raises Over $580,000 For SickKids With Sweater Love Campaign

The Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism will go to new anchor Lisa LaFlamme, for her more than 30 years of work shining a light on the issues important to Canadians.

Other special awards recipients include Anishinaabe/Ashkenazi actor, writer, director, and producer Jennifer Podemski, veteran actor Peter McNeill, “Cityline” host Tracy Moore, journalist Pierre Bruneau.

Late producer Paul Pope will receiving a posthumous Director’s Tribute honour for his work promoting the TV and film industry in Newfoundland.

The awards will be handed out during Canadian Screen Week, from April 11 to 16.