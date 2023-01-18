Netflix has announced its upcoming slate of films for 2023, and viewers can expect sequels to established hits, and new movies from famed directors featuring some big stars.

Fans of Adam Sandler have plenty to anticipate, given that the actor will be seen in no less than three Netflix movies this year: animated comedy “Leo”, debuting on Nov. 2, in which Sandler voices a lizard who escapes from the schoolroom terrarium he’s called home for decades; the sequel “Murder Mystery 2”, which re-teams Sandler with Jennifer Aniston, who are now full-time private detectives who find themselves in the middle of an international abduction (premiering in the fall); and “Spaceman”, about an astronaut befriended by an ancient creature secretly living in his spaceship (also coming fall 2023).

Other hugely anticipated films include: Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon”, in which a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy must fend off an invasion; Bradley Cooper’s biopic of famed composer Leonard Bernstein, “Maestro”, described as a “love letter to life and art” and “an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love;” “Extraction 2”, the followup to the hugely successful Chris Hemsworth action movie; Idris Elba’s long-awaited “Luther: The Fallen Sun”; and the Gal Gadot-starring espionage flick “Heart of Stone”.

Other films coming up are: David Harbour comedy “We Have a Ghost” (Feb. 24); the Jennifer Lopez-starring assassin feature “The Mother” (May 12); sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone,” starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (July 21); conspiracy thriller “Pain Hustlers”, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans (Oct. 27); and “The Killer” with Michael Fassbender (Nov. 10).