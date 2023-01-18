The original stars of one of the most enduring kids’ TV franchises in history are reuniting for a new Netflix special, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always”.

The new scripted special will feature Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack, the Black Ranger), David Yost (Blue Ranger Billy), Catherine Sutherland (who joined the cast in the third season as the second Pink Ranger, Kat), as well as Steve Cardenas (Rocky, the second Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Yellow Ranger Aisha), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Black Ranger Adam), all reprising their roles.

“Our Ranger family runs deep,” Jones told Entertainment Weekly of reuniting with his co-stars more than 30 years later.

Meanwhile, Yost took to Twitter to proclaim, “I had so much fun working on this Special!

Are you ready to celebrate 30 years of action & adventure with an all-new stand-alone special; Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always??? I had so much fun working on this Special! This incredible event will be streaming GLOBALLY on @netflix April 19th! #PowerRangers30

As Yost told EW, reuniting with Jones was particularly meaningful.

“We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” Yost explained, describing the reunion as “amazing. It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years.”

In the new special, the Power Rangers go “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always” debuts on April 19.