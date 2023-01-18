Click to share this via email

Kate, the Princess of Wales holds a mask to her face as she interacts with children during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

It’s business as usual for the Royal Family amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s tell all book, Spare.

The Princess of Wales attended her first solo engagement of the year on Wednesday, visiting Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, U.K.

The royal regularly speaks out about the importance of early childhood care, with the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account sharing a montage of clips from her latest engagement.

Kate, the Princess of Wales interacts with children during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

The caption included, “Outstanding early years settings like this play a huge role in positively shaping a child’s development.

“The collaboration between staff and parents is just one of the ways children here are supported in their first five years.”

Kate said during the visit, “Thank you for having me. Is it busy for everybody, is everybody back in? There have been lots of illnesses going around,” People reported.

The Princess spent time with the kids, wearing a mask and speaking to parents about their children’s time at the nursery.

Kate’s latest outing comes after she and Prince William attended their first official engagement together on Thursday after Harry released his bombshell book on Jan. 10.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to meet with healthcare workers.

