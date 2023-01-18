Dolly Parton is opening up about the shocking death of Lisa Marie Presley. ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with Parton in Nashville, amid the launch of her new Duncan Hines cake mixes, about Lisa Marie and her hopes for the Presley family following what she called a “sad, sad, loss.”

“That was a sad, sad loss, and when I had made my statement that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla ’cause I can only imagine, but I knew he’d be waiting for her,” the country music legend shared, referencing her Instagram statement, posted not long after news of Lisa Marie’s death broke last week.

She continued, “I thought, ‘Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,’ and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss.”

As sad as the moment is for the Presley family, Parton said she’s hopeful that Lisa Marie has been reunited with her father, Elvis Presley, and that the pair is “up there being happy together.”

“Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her,” she added.

In Parton’s statement last week, she echoed a similar sentiment, again sending love to Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley.

“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” the 76-year-old singer wrote. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”

Parton’s well wishes for the Presley family come one day after ET learned that a public memorial for Lisa Marie will be held at Graceland, her father’s former home, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

In a statement shared on Monday, Lisa Marie’s rep announced that a memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the Presley family estate in Memphis.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her father and other family members. In addition to Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland, as is Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis’ twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan.12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the family confirmed to ET. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

