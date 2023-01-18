Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nominations have been revealed for the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, the annual honours presented by the LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

As Deadline reported, the nominations were announced by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby via a ‘GLAAD Drag Story Time’ video that just debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube.

In the video, Colby commented on recent attacks on drag performers. “Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence,” Colby declared. “You know what’s scary? People with guns, not queens with books!”

READ MORE: 2022 GLAAD Media Awards: The Complete Winners List

“With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it’s more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “This year we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people. From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming which allows all families to be represented, this year’s nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change.”

This year, GLAAD announced 295 nominees across 33 categories, including two new categories: Outstanding Podcast and Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special. For the first time ever, the Outstanding Reality Program category was split to nominate both reality competition series and non-competition series independently, while the Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category was also split to nominate animated and live-action programs independently. This year also includes 10 nominees in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category for the first time.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ Alum Zeke Smith Proposes To ‘Superstore’ Star Nico Santos At GLAAD Media Awards

Here is the full list of nominees:

ENGLISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“A Man Called Otto”

(Sony Pictures)

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

(A24)

“Bros”

(Universal Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

“Lightyear”

(Pixar)

“Nope”

(Universal Pictures)

“Scream”

(Paramount Pictures)

“Spoiler Alert”

(Focus Features)

“Strange World”

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Tár”

(Focus Features)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

“Anything’s Possible”

(Prime Video)

“B-Boy Blues”

(BET+)

“A Christmas to Treasure”

(Lifetime)

“Crush”

(Hulu)

“Do Revenge“

(Netflix)

“The Fallout”

(HBO Max)

“Fire Island”

(Hulu)

“The Holiday Sitter”

(Hallmark)

“Three Months”

(Paramount+)

“Wildhood”

(Hulu)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“Anaïs in Love”

(Magnolia Pictures)

“Benediction”

(Roadside Attractions)

“Death and Bowling”

(Wolfe Releasing)

“Firebird”

(Roadside Attractions)

“Girl Picture”

(Strand Releasing)

“The Inspection”

(A24)

“My Policeman”

(Prime Video)

“Neptune Frost”

(Kino Lorber)

“The Swimmer”

(Strand Releasing)

“Wendell & Wild”

(Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

(HBO)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

(Netflix)

“The Book of Queer”

(Discovery+)

“Framing Agnes”

(Kino Lorber)

“Mama’s Boy”

(HBO)

“Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back”

(Starz)

“Mormon No More”

(Hulu)

“Queer for Fear”

(Shudder)

“Sirens”

(Oscilloscope)

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story”

(Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

(ABC)

“Derry Girls”

(Netflix)

“Hacks”

(HBO Max)

“Harley Quinn”

(HBO Max)

“Love, Victor”

(Hulu)

“Never Have I Ever”

(Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building”

(Hulu)

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

(HBO Max)

“Sort Of”

(HBO Max)

“What We Do in the Shadows”

(FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1: Lone Star”

(Fox)

“Chucky”

(Syfy)

“Good Trouble”

(Freeform)

“Gossip Girl”

(HBO Max)

“Grey’s Anatomy”

(ABC)

“The L Word: Generation Q”

(Showtime)

“P-Valley”

(Starz)

“September Mornings”

(Prime Video)

“Star Trek: Discovery”

(Paramount+)

“The Umbrella Academy”

(Netflix)

Outstanding New TV Series

“A League of Their Own”

(Prime Video)

“Heartbreak High”

(Netflix)

“High School”

(Amazon Freevee)

“Interview with the Vampire”

(AMC)

“Our Flag Means Death”

(HBO Max)

“Queer as Folk”

(Peacock)

“The Rookie: Feds”

(ABC)

“The Sandman”

(Netflix)

“Somebody Somewhere”

(HBO)

“Willow”

(Disney+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“American Horror Story: NYC”

(FX)

“The Ignorant Angels”

(Hulu)

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

(Peacock)

“Welcome to Chippendales”

(Hulu)

“The White Lotus”

(HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Bargain Block”

(HGTV)

“The Come Up”

(Freeform)

“Family Karma”

(Bravo)

“Generation Drag”

(Discovery+)

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

(Netflix)

“Mathis Family Matters”

(E!)

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans”

(Paramount+)

“Southern Hospitality”

(Bravo)

“Trixie Motel”

(Discovery+)

“We’re Here”

(HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program – Competition

“The Big Brunch”

(HBO Max)

“Dancing with the Stars”

(ABC)

“Legendary”

(HBO Max)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

(Prime Video)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

(VH1)

“So You Think You Can Dance”

(Fox)

“Top Chef”

(Bravo)

“Upcycle Nation”

(Fuse)

“The Voice”

(NBC)

“Worst Cooks in America”

(Food Network)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Adoptasaurus Rex”

Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

“Family Picnic”

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

“Firebuds”

(Disney Junior)

“The Mint Gala”

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

“Pinecone & Pony”

(Apple TV+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated

“Amphibia”

(Disney Channel)

“Battle Kitty”

(Netflix)

“Big Nate”

(Nickelodeon)

“Craig of the Creek”

(Cartoon Network)

“Dead End: Paranormal Park”

(Netflix)

“The Dragon Prince”

(Netflix)

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”

(Netflix)

“The Owl House”

(Disney Channel)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

(Disney+)

“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”

(Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

“Better Nate Than Ever”

(Disney+)

“First Day”

(Hulu)

“Heartstopper”

(Netflix)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

(Disney+)

“Monster High: The Movie”

(Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

“Power Rangers: Dino Fury”

(Netflix)

“Raven’s Home”

(Disney Channel)

“Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series”

(Netflix)

“Trevor: The Musical”

(Disney+)

“Zombies 3”

(Disney+)

Outstanding Music Artist

Anitta, Versions of Me

(Warner Records)

Betty Who, BIG!

(BMG)

Demi Lovato, Holy Fvck

(Island Records)

Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams

(Capitol Records)

Hayley Kiyoko, Panorama

(Atlantic Records)

Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic

(Classic Music Company)

Kim Petras, Slut Pop

(Republic Records)

Muna, Muna

(Saddest Factory Records)

Orville Peck, Bronco

(Columbia Records)

Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl

(Dirty Hit)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Brooke Eden

(BBR Music Group)

Doechii

(Capitol Records)

Dove Cameron

(Columbia Records)

Dreamer Isioma

(AWAL Recordings)

Ethel Cain

(Daughters of Cain Records)

Isaac Dunbar

(RCA Records)

Jordy

(300 Entertainment, Elektra Records)

Omar Apollo

(Warner Records)

Renee Rapp

(Interscope Records)

Steve Lacy

(RCA Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

“& Juliet”

“Ain’t No Mo”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“A Strange Loop”

“Take Me Out”

Outstanding Video Game

“Apex Legends”

(Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

“Desta: The Memories Between”

(ustwo games)

“Haven”

(The Game Bakers)

“I Was a Teenage Exocolonist”

(Northway Games/Finji)

“Need for Speed: Unbound”

(Criterion Games/Electronic Arts)

“Signalis”

(rose-engine/Humble Games)

“The Quarry”

(Supermassive Games/2K Games)

“Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands”

(Gearbox Software/2K Games)

“World of Warcraft: Dragonflight”

(Blizzard Entertainment)

“Wylde Flowers”

(Studio Drydock)

Outstanding Comic Book

I Hate This Place

by Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge, Pat Brosseau (Image Comics)

Immortal X-Men

by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, Michele Bandini, David Curiel, Dijjo Lima, Clayton Cowles (Marvel Comics)

New Mutants

by Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Charlie Jane Anders, Danilo Beyruth, Rod Reis, Jan Duursema, Guillermo Sanna, Alex Lins, Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Dan Brown, Ruth Redmond, Carlos Lopez, Tamra Bonvillain, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

The Nice House on the Lake

by James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

Poison Ivy

by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Sins of the Black Flamingo

by Andrew Wheeler, Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, Aditya Bidikar (Image Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Natacha Bustos, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El

by Tom Taylor, Nicole Maines, John Timms, Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez, Bruno Redondo, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Clayton Henry, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna, Hi-Fi Color, Federico Blee, Wes Abbott, Matt Herms, Marcelo Maiolo, Romulo Fajardo, Jr., Dave Sharpe, Bruno Redondo (DC Comics)

Tim Drake: Robin

by Meghan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, Tom Napolitano, Rob Leigh (DC Comics)

Wynd: The Throne in the Sky

by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Chef’s Kiss

by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine, Hank Jones, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Oni Press)

Coven

by Jennifer Dugan, Kit Seaton (Putnam)

DC Pride 2022

(DC Comics) [anthology]

Doughnuts and Doom

by Balazs Lorinczi (Top Shelf Productions)

Fine: A Comic About Gender

by Rhea Ewing (W.W. Norton & Company)

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star

by Jadzia Axelrod, Jess Taylor (DC Comics)

Heartstopper Volume 4

by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

Magical Boy

by The Kao (Graphix)

Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1

(Marvel Comics) [anthology]

Young Men in Love

(A Wave Blue World) [anthology]

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“David Archuleta”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (syndicated)

“Don’t Say Gay”

‘The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Here I Am”

“Tamron Hall” (ABC)

“Jackie Goldschneider & Danny Pellegrino”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

“JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Golden Birthday”

“The View” (ABC)

“LGBTQ Trailblazers”

“If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox” (E!)

“Spirit Day”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Transgender Rights II”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Virtel It Like It Is: Gay Velma Drives GOP Mad”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The War Over Gender”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Critics Say New School Policies In Florida Ostracize LGBTQ Students”

“PBS Newshour” (PBS)

“A History That Never Should Have Been: Julius’ Bar”

“PIX11 Morning News” (WPIX-TV [New York])

“How Psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ Impacted The Fight For Gay Rights”

“Sunday Today” (NBC)

“HIV in the Deep South“

“In Real Life” (Scripps News)

“Inside The Effort To Ban Conversion Therapy”

(NBC News Now)

“Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt”

(WOI/KCWI-TV [Des Moines])

“Life As A Trans Soldier”

“Vice News Tonight” (Vice)

“Man Who Helped Stop The Club Q Shooter: ‘I’m Just A Normal Guy’”

“Anderson Cooper 360” (CNN)

“The Show Must Go On – Pride Events Targeted”

“Nightline” (ABC)

“The Struggle Of Coming Out In A Religious Family”

“Good Morning America” (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary”

(NBC News Now)

“Families of Trans Kids Are Seeking Sanctuary”

Vice News Tonight (Vice)

“NY1 Celebrates Pride: The New Generation”

(Spectrum News NY1)

“Our America: Who I’m Meant To Be”

(ABC Localish)

“Pride | To Be Seen”

Soul of a Nation (ABC)

“Pride And Backlash”

(NBC News Now)

“Pride of Stage and Screen”

(MSNBC)

“This Is Football”

Beyond Limits (CBS)

“Unapologetic: A Conversation on Pride”

(MSG Network)

“Viral: A World Without AIDS”

(ABC News Live)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“25 News: Celebrating Our Pride”

(KXXV-TV [Waco])

“Chris Hayes on the Right-Wing War on LGBTQ Existence”

All In with Chris Hayes (MSNBC)

“Don Lemon on the Anti-LGBTQ Congressman Who Attended His Gay Son’s Wedding”

CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

“GMA Out Loud: A Live Proposal in Times Square”

Good Morning America (ABC)

“Joy-Ann Reid Interviews Will Larkins On Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill”

The Reid Out (MSNBC)

“The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day”

The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

“Out Loud: ABC News Celebrates Pride”

(ABC News Live)

“Reggie Aqui Interviews Doctor and Mpox Patient on His Experience”

(KGO-TV [San Francisco])

“Robin Roberts Interviews Zander Moricz on His Censored Graduation Speech”

Good Morning America (ABC)

“Symone Sanders-Townsend Interviews Colorado Springs Shooting Survivor Michael Anderson”

Symone (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

“Activists Face An Avalanche Of Anti-Transgender Bills”

by Casey Parks (The Washington Post)

“After Threats From Extremist Groups, LGBTQ Activists Rally In Support Of The Center”

by Desiree Stennet (Orlando Sentinel)

“A Country Music Comeback: Ty Herndon Knows He Should be Dead”

by Jason Sheeler (People)

“Explainer: Pronouns, Nonbinary People and the Club Q Attack”

by Jeff McMillan with Jesse Bedayn, Jim Mustian, Colleen Slevin, Jake Bleiberg, Lindsey Tanner (Associated Press)

“‘King Richard’ Star Aunjanue Ellis Speaks Her Truth About Being Bisexual: ‘I Am Queer – This Is Who I Am’”

by Angelique Jackson (Variety)

“Niecy Nash And Wife Jessica Are Sure Betts”

by Demetria L. Lucas (Essence)

“Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line”

by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)

“Pride And Prejudice And Fire Island”

by E. Alex Jung (New York Magazine)

“Take My Wheelchair,’ Club Q Victim Tells Nurse Upon Leaving 22-Day Hospital Stay”

by Carol McKinley and Tina Siegfried (The Gazette [Colorado Springs])

“Will Russia Bring Its War On LGBTQ People To Ukraine?”

by Kate Linthicum (Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Metro Weekly

OUT

People

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“A 25-Year-Old Got In A Taxi Outside An N.Y.C. Gay Bar. He Was Dead An Hour Later”

by Jay Valle (NBCNews.com)

“Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19”

by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

“Does Providing Prep, A Drug That Prevents H.I.V., Clash With Christian Beliefs? An Overview Of Church Teaching”

by Michael J. O’Loughlin (AmericaMagazine.org)

“The Fear And Loathing Some People Show Sports Pride Events Brings Fear And Pain To This Fan”

by Karleigh Webb (Outsports.com)

“‘I See Myself In Her’: Brittney Griner’s Russia Trial Resonates With Queer Black Women And Nonbinary People”

by Orion Rummler (the19th.org)

“My Experience As A Target Of Kiwi Farms Speaks To A Scary Truth About Internet Culture”

by Katelyn Burns (MSNBC.com)

“The New York Times, The Atlantic, More Keep Publishing Transphobia. Why?”

by Lexi McMenamin (TeenVogue.com)

“School Board Meetings Are the New Frontline for LGBTQ+ Rights”

by Colleen Hamilton (them.us)

“There Is No Legitimate ‘Debate’ Over Gender-Affirming Healthcare”

by Kit O’Connell (TexasObserver.org)

“What’s So Scary About A Transgender Child?”

by Emily St. James (Vox.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“+TALK: Sex, Dating & Disclosure”

by Karl Schmid (PlusLifeMedia.com)

“Deaths In The Family”

(Insider.com)

“Florida’s So-Called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Explained”

(TampaBay.com)

“How Is the Gay Rodeo Different?”

by Jordon Jones (PBS.org)

“How Medicine’s Fixation on the Sex Binary Harms Intersex People”

(ScientificAmerican.com)

“How New Anti-LGBTQ Laws Echo An Infamous Conservative Activist’s Campaign From 1977”

by John Avlon (CNN.com)

“Lawmakers Say Trans Athlete Bans Are About Protecting Women’s Sports …”

by Julie Kleigman (SI.com)

“Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall”

by Raquel Willis (LogoTV.com)

“The Stonewall Generation Has Found Their Voice with Leslie Jordan & Donald M. Bell”

(LGBTQNation.com)

“White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Opens Up About Brittney Griner’s Release”

by Tracy E. Gilchrist (AdvocateChannel.com)

Outstanding Blog

Charlotte’s Web Thoughts

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

The Reckoning

Outstanding Podcast

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo

(Studio71)

In The Deep: Stories that Shape Us

(iHeartMedia)

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

(iHeartMedia/Big Money Players)

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson

(ABC News)

LGBTQ&A

(Jeffrey Masters, The Advocate)

Pridecast

(iHeartMedia)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio71)

TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones

(TransLash Media)

V Interesting

(Lemonada Media)

Yass Jesus!

(Daniel Franzese Entertainment)

Special Recognition

Alejandra Caraballo

Drag Story Hour

“Rothaniel” (HBO)

“The Lesbian Bar Project”

#Letters4TransKids

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

The Los Angeles Blade and The Washington Blade

SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Los Espookys

(HBO)

La flor más bella

(Netflix)

Ser o no ser

(RTVE)

Smiley

(Netflix)

Las de la última fila

(Netflix)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“Activistas exigen a Corrección trasladar de inmediato a Aurora a una cárcel de mujeres”

Las Noticias de Teleonce (Teleonce)

“Avanzan en Ohio y Texas propuestas similares a la ley ‘Don’t say gay’ de Florida”

Hoy Día (Telemundo)

“Azafata le pide matrimonio a su novia piloto”

Edición Digital (TelevisaUnivision)

“El ‘Chascas’ Valenzuela cuestiona la ley ‘No digas gay’ de Florida ‘Nos hizo retroceder 50 años’”

Hoy Día (TelevisaUnivision)

“La Familia de la Sigla XX1”

Primer Impacto (TelevisaUnivision)

“Jesús Ociel Baena, la primera persona no binaria en América Latina en llegar a un cargo de magistrado electoral”

Perspectivas México (CNN en Español)

“La Magia de PFLAG”

Despierta América (Univision)

“Mariachi Arcoíris: el grupo musical ‘queer’ que revoluciona el género”

Primer Impacto (TelevisaUnivision)

“Protestan en 95 secundarias de Virginia por iniciativas del estado contra estudiantes transgénero”

Noticias Univision Washington D.C. (TelevisaUnivision)

“Vico Ortiz”

Primer Impacto (TelevisaUnivision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“Amelio Robles fue el primer hombre trans mexicano y revolucionario”

por Luis Garcia (Homosensual.com)

“‘Esta es mi vida intersexual’: así fue cómo una boricua se convirtió en una heroína”

por Marcos Billy Guzmán (ElNuevoDía.com)

“Con miedo, pero peleando sus derechos: así viven las familias con niños LGBTQ en estados que quieren criminalizarlos”

por Patricia Clarembeaux (Univision.com)

“Hay que votar por nuestras vidas: la comunidad hispana LGBTQ explica qué le motiva a participar en esta elección”

por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

“Madres con hijos de la comunidad LGBTQ unen fuerzas en América Latina para luchar por sus derechos”

por Rodrigo Serrano (ElVocer.com)

“Mucho más que hablar con ‘e’, qué es ser no binarie”

por Marina Prats (HuffingtonPost.Es)

“No nos quitarán la risa”

por Lucas Garófalo (Vice.com)

“El Primer Comedor Comunitario LGBTQ de la Ciudad de México”

por Delilah Friedler, fotos de Luis Pimental (Vice.com)

“Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales”

por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

“Por qué los bisexuales, el colectivo no heterosexual más numeroso de España, siguen siendo invisibles en televisión”

por Héctor Llanos Martínez (ElPaís.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez”

por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)

“Un hogar para las mujeres trans en México”

por Gladys Serrano (ElPaís.com)

“¿Al clóset? ni pa’ coger impulso: Carolina Giraldo, congresista bisexual”

por Mariana Escobar Bernoske (ElEspectador.com)

“La comunidad trans recibe atención médica de calidad y con calidez, en la USIPT”

por Jorge Ángel Pablo Garcia y Tania Molina Ramírez (Jornada.com.mx)

“Migrantes Trans buscan una nueva vida en Estados Unidos”

por Alma Paola Wong (Milenio.com)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

“En Sus Palabras” [serie]

(TelevisaUnivision)