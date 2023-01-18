The SOCAN Foundation has announced the recipients of the third annual SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards.

The recipients are Adria Kain, AHI, Desarae Dee, Nonso Amadi and Zach Zoya.

According to a press release from SOCAN, the Black Canadian Music Awards “were created to recognize and celebrate the artistic merit demonstrated by Black music creators of any genre.”

SiriusXM Canada doubled its support for the Awards in 2023, with the five selected winners each receiving a prize of $10,000 in support of their career development.

“What an honour to participate in amplifying Black creatives. So many of the submissions were incredible, making this the hardest jury process to date,” said Keziah Myers, executive director at ADVANCE Music Canada, chair of the jury.

“I learned of writers and composers that I didn’t know about, automatically looked up their projects, and it inspired me to think of ways to amplify them within the industry and provide more vehicles for opportunity. Congratulations to the winners!” Myers added.

Winners were selected by a jury and advisory council comprised of prominent Black artists and industry leaders, with jury members including Myers, Nicolas Ouellet (host at Radio-Canada), Lord Quest (executive creative, Black music at SOCAN), Marika Siewert (recording artist) and Wayne Samuels (president and CEO at Wired Management Inc).

“We’re so proud to help bring this program to life for a third year and to double the prize money for these incredibly talented and deserving recipients,” added Michelle Mearns, VP, programming & operations, SiriusXM Canada. “SiriusXM is committed to supporting Black Canadian artists and I can’t wait to see what these artists create in the future.”