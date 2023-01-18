Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about those claims suggesting creator Joss Whedon made the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” set a “toxic” environment.

Star of the show Charisma Carpenter was among the first to make allegations about Whedon’s alleged behaviour back in early 2021.

Gellar previously insisted “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” adding that she wouldn’t be making any further statements about it at that time.

She then said the “Buffy” set was known for being an “extremely toxic male set” as she sat down for a roundtable at The Wrap‘s Power of Women Summit in L.A. last month. She didn’t name Whedon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar. — Jonny Marlow

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, Gellar, who starred on the show from 1997-2003, insisted, “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about.

“I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses,” she went on, without naming names.

READ MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Television In Paramount+ Original Series ‘Wolf Pack’

Her husband of more than 20 years, Freddie Prinze Jr. added, “She had to deal with a lot of bulls**t on that show for all seven years it was on.

“The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days … yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, those around Gellar — including her “Buffy” co-stars Seth Green and Emma Caulfield — opened up about the pushback the actress received for trying to be a leader on set.

“I saw her get called a b***h, a diva, all these things that she’s not,” Green recalled, “just because she was taking the mantle of saying and doing the right thing.”

Caulfield added: “It was obvious that Sarah lacked the support to be the leader she needed and wanted to be. There was a tremendous amount of resentment and animosity [toward her] from a certain someone — and I suppose now we can all guess who.”