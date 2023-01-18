Details are emerging about the 2023 edition of the Met Gala.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Vogue issued an Instagram post to reveal the theme of this year’s extravaganza will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honouring the iconic fashion designer, who died in 2019.

The announcement also revealed who’ll be co-hosting the gala with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, naming Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will co-host the gala.

The magazine also offered styling advice to attendees, via the Vogue website, noting that the dress code is “in honour of Karl.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Had To Pee In An Ice Bucket At The Met Gala

“The first, most authentic approach would be to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led; the second would be to sport modern-day Chanel or Fendi, two houses on which Lagerfeld left an indelible impression; and the third — and perhaps most obvious? To find a Choupette all your own and dress à la Lagerfeld,” the magazine advises.

“Which route will secure a glamorous attendee a spot on our best-dressed list? A look with originality! Lagerfeld, we guess, would have hated a half-hearted homage, and with such an immense oeuvre, guests shouldn’t have any trouble unearthing a one-of-a-kind piece,” the advice continues.

“For those going the vintage route, kudos to any guest who turns up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an archival Balmain frock dating between 1955 and 1958 — the period when Lagerfeld served as Pierre Balmain’s assistant. Guests could also aim for Patou pieces dated between 1958 and 1963, when Lagerfeld served as head designer and ushered the label into the swinging 1960s. Then, of course, guests have two Chloé eras to pull from; Lagerfeld helmed the Parisian label from 1963 to 1983 and again from 1992 to 1997, effectively creating the quintessentially romantic Chloé girl,” adds Vogue.

READ MORE: Met Gala 2023 Theme Honours The Late Karl Lagerfeld

“And let’s not forget about Fendi. From 1965 onward, Lagerfeld led the design team of the Roman fur-turned-ready-to-wear label; he conceived of the double-F logo and monogram design, which—fun fact!—stood not for “Fendi-Fendi,” but “Fun Fur.” And, oh how fun they were! Lagerfeld dipped minks in technicolor dyes, patchworked them like quilts, shaved them for added texture, and, all in all, pushed the boundaries of what was possible with furs before the brand began phasing them out. Most any vintage Fendi red carpet ensemble would feel right at home at this year’s Met Gala,” the advice concludes.

This year’s Met Gala takes place on May 1.