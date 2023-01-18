Click to share this via email

Shakira is building the wall.

According to The Daily Mail, the 45-year-old Colombian singer has reportedly begun construction on a wall to separate her home in Spain from there former mother-in-law’s next door.

The move comes after Shakira announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June of last year, after 11 years together.

Shakira’s property in Spain is directly connected to her ex-husband’s family’s properly, and the singer is looking to separate them.

Reportedly, she also recently placed a life-sized witch doll on her balcony facing her ex mother-in-law’s property.

Last week, Shakira released a new Spanish-language single in collaboration with DJ Bizarrap, in which she appears to take shots at Piqué.

“I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” she sings on the track, which topped the global Spotify chart. “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira and Piqué share two sons, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha.