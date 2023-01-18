Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick has been in news since September, when her film “Alice, Darling” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a recent interview with People, Kendrick disclosed the reason as why she can connect with the film so much, which revolves around the story of a woman compelled to deal with a problematic relationship.

Kendrick told the magazine that her “personal experience with emotional abuse” was the prime reason behind her doing the film which she also executive produced.

Now, in a recent interview with IndieWire, Kendrick expressed her regret for her “Alice, Darling” press tour and her decision to be so candid about her personal experience. When asked about her experience with emotional abuse, Kendrick recalled the feeling and termed it “shi–y.”

“People have asked me, ‘Was it challenging to shoot the movie?’ and I guess that question makes sense,” Kendrick said. “But I’m actually finding that the press is the thing that has been a little trickier to navigate, making sure that I’m ok and feeling safe in my body.”

“There was a thing early on where I was doing like a junket-style day for “Alice, Darling” where it’s like six minutes per person and you kind of run through like 30 interviews really quickly,” Kendrick continued. “I went home and was in the shower and was like, ‘Why do I feel so shi–y right now?’ And I sort of told everyone, ‘I don’t think I can do another thing like that.’”

Mary Nighy made her directorial debut in 2022 with the psychological thriller “Alice, Darling,” based on a script by Alanna Francis. Starring in the movie are Anna Kendrick, Charlie Carrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Here’s the trailer of the film.