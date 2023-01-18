Stephen A. Smith only has eyes for Beyoncé

On Wednesday, the sports commentator was on “Sherri”, and host Sherri Shepherd tried to gauge his excitement about Rihanna performing at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Rihanna is going to be in the Super Bowl. I’m very excited. Are you excited for this Halftime Show?” she said.

“I don’t want to say I’m not excited,” Smith began. “She’s fantastic. That’s not where I’m going with this. She’s a lot of things. She’s spectacular. And congratulations on new mamahood. There’s one thing she’s not. She AIN’T Beyoncé.”

The comment received boos from the audience, at which point Shepherd said, “Ok but Beyoncé performed and had her time and now Rihanna is coming back. I like Rihanna.”

“You know what? I like television. I like a lot of talent out there. There’s some spectacular females in television, but everyone ain’t Sherri. That’s not throwing shade on them, that’s appreciating their greatness, but understanding there’s levels. Ya know?” Smith explained.

“Rihanna’s music is fantastic. She’s great. She’s a sister. I love her dearly. I listen to her music. I’m going to support her until the cows come home,” he continued. “I’m just telling you for ME there’s Beyoncé and there’s everybody else.”

“I think Rihanna is going to surprise you, and I’m going to leave it at that,” Shepherd told him.

The 2023 Super Bowl will broadcast live on Feb. 12.