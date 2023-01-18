Cardi B has finally spoken about her husband Offset’s cheating rumours.

Cardi appeared on Jason Lee’s new Revolt TV series “The Jason Lee Show,” and revealed the reasons why she was “quiet” on addressing the rumours about Offset cheating on her with Saweetie.

“You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth. You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”

“At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house,” she continued. “When the Selena girl said she was pregnant by Offset, and she was showing her stomach, she even showed the baby and everything. And I was going so hard like, ‘It’s not true!’ Every single time that I kept saying this, it’s not true, people on purpose kept saying, ‘It’s true!’ … I have learned from those experiences not to even address things that’s going on in my home. … I know the truth. ‘Cause people gonna make it worse, ‘cause it’s just entertainment’,” Cardi B added.

After three years of marriage, Cardi B initially disclosed that she had divorced Offset in September 2020. But a month later, the two musicians had decided against breaking up.

Cardi B discussed her divorce on an Instagram Live in September 2020. Despite all the rumours, she insisted that the primary cause of her separation was simply because she “grew tired of f***ing arguing.”

In 2021, Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, son Wave Set.