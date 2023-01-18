Kanye West shares a meal with his reported new wife, Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, in Beverly Hills.

A woman describing herself as a “friend” of Bianca Censori is sharing some secrets about the new wife of Kanye West.

During an interview with Nova FM’s “Ben, Liam and Belle” radio show, the friend — named Kate — revealed Censori’s attraction to West had nothing to do with his work as a rapper.

According to Kate, Censori was “not a huge fan” of the West’s music, reported Page Six.

“I knew her pretty well. She was definitely in the popular group and she was known for her big boobs. That was kind of her thing,” said Kate of Censori.

“She was pretty hot, she was the hot one, friends with all the guys. [But] she was lovely,” she continued.

“She wasn’t one of the b***hy popular high school girls. I’ve got nothing bad to say about her,” Kate added.

She also offered some insight into how Censori, who’s reportedly an architect, wound up meeting West.

“Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out,” Kate said. :I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect.”