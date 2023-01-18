Jenna Ortega is making quite the name for herself in the fashion world.

The “Wednesday” actress has been pictured wearing an array of stunning looks recently, and Tuesday was no different.

Ortega posed for photographers as she headed to Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, oozing glamour in a daring, black backless gown.

The star attended the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in the sizzling ensemble by the designer. The look featured a black wrap neckline and hood, and she teamed it with gold bangles and platform heels.

Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Celebrity stylist Enrique Melendez was the one behind the gorgeous get-up, taking to Instagram to write: “Wait a minute..Is it ‘JENNA Sais quoi?’ or ‘Je ne sais quoi?’ Either way , the definition is: ‘a pleasing quality that cannot be exactly named or described’. She’s got it! Brava!!! @jennaortega @ysl @anniemajor @nina.sisco”

Ortega’s latest look comes after she donned a nude-coloured Gucci gown for the Golden Globes on Jan. 10.

The dress featured bell sleeves and a cut-out midriff.

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Golden Globes — Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

She then changed into a “Wednesday”-inspired ensemble for the afterparty, donning an alluring black-and-white mesh corset with a white buttoned collar and black blazer hanging off her shoulders, all from Dolce & Gabbana. The look resembled a glamourous take on her character’s closet.