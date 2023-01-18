Amy Grant is sharing a health update on her road to recovery.

The musician spoke with E!News about her condition while attending Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss in Los Angeles.

“I don’t remember the beginning of it,” she said of her life-changing concussion six months ago. “My memory is still coming back and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that.”

She’s hopeful, however, adding, “Six months in, so I feel really good! I anticipate just getting better”. Grant also revealed, however, that she still has difficulty remembering lyrics to her songs.

“So far, right now, I use a teleprompter,” the artist said of her return to performing. “There’s one tonight. I’m so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour.”

“Honestly, I can’t remember what I don’t remember,” the Grammy-winner continued. “So, I was at dinner the other night with a high school friend. We used to spend the night at each other’s houses. I said, ‘I’m embarrassed to ask you, are you and your husband still together?’ She said that Douglas died seven years ago, and it was like I had just heard it for the first time!”

Despite the bumpy road to recovery, Grant was trying to look on the bright side.

“The brain is all about reconnecting all those things,” she added. “But it’s also been a bit of a blessing. Like, I saw someone at the airport, and they said, ‘Hey it’s good to see you!’ I said, ‘Call me crazy. You’re going to have to tell me your name!’ It was someone I knew. Everyone would like this excuse! Everyone should do this. It makes life easier to just say the truth of what is.”