Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Leonardo DiCaprio has dated many women over the years, and now one of his ex-girlfriends has moved on to get married to someone else.

Page Six reports that Erin Heatherton — a former Victoria’s Secret model who dated the “Revenant” Oscar winner from 2010 to 2013 — recently wed partner Karol Kocemba.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Model Erin Heatherton Files For Bankruptcy

Heatherton, 33, took to Instagram to share footage taken from the spectacular wedding.

“Best week of my life 🌟,” she captioned the video clip.

Heatherton announced that she and Kocemba had gotten engaged back in March 2022.

READ MORE: Model Erin Heatherton Says Victoria’s Secret Told Her She ‘Had to Lose Weight’: ‘I Was Really Depressed’

“So happy!! 😭💍🥰,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the two, in which she shows off her large diamond ring.