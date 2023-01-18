Leonardo DiCaprio has dated many women over the years, and now one of his ex-girlfriends has moved on to get married to someone else.
Page Six reports that Erin Heatherton — a former Victoria’s Secret model who dated the “Revenant” Oscar winner from 2010 to 2013 — recently wed partner Karol Kocemba.
Heatherton, 33, took to Instagram to share footage taken from the spectacular wedding.
“Best week of my life 🌟,” she captioned the video clip.
Heatherton announced that she and Kocemba had gotten engaged back in March 2022.
“So happy!! 😭💍🥰,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the two, in which she shows off her large diamond ring.