Here goes Princess Diana’s famous diamond necklace.

Kim Kardashian is the owner of Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross necklace. Kim has reportedly bought the legendary necklace for $197K, reports TMZ.

Kim Kardashian has bought Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross necklace for $197k. pic.twitter.com/SEXqZYjVn5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2023

Princess Diana notably wore the magnificent necklace, known as the Attalah Cross, in 1987 at a charity banquet in London while donning a purple-hued dress, with the chain hanging low down her body. Diana was able to borrow the item from the Garrard jewelry company for the occasion.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Looks Barely Recognizable As She Takes On ‘Chav’ TikTok Trend

Kim frequently purchases items at auctions to add to her collection. She allegedly also adorned clothing worn by celebrities like Jackie O, Elizabeth Taylor, and others.

Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe. Kim revealed that her mother’s persuasion was the only reason she was able to wear it.