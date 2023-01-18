Dolly Parton has been talking about her upcoming rock album for a while now, and she’s just released more details.

The country legend told ET Canada back in November that she was going to “have some classic singers and some classic songs” on the release, as well as some originals.

She’s calling the album Rock Star after recently being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton was then questioned about who’d be appearing on the album during an appearance on “The View” this week.

The musician revealed that “iconic” artists such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler were among the artists to have collaborated with her.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Hopes Lisa Marie Presley Is Up There ‘Being Happy’ With Dad Elvis (Exclusive)

She said when asked whether Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger would be featured on the LP, “Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on. But I did his song anyway.”

Parton continued: “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me.”

John Fogerty and former Journey singer Steve Perry will also be featured on tracks.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Gives Rare Insight Into Her 56-Year Marriage To Carl Thomas Dean (Exclusive)

“I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album],” Parton insisted. “I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.”

Parton previously revealed that fans can expect the release in the fall.

See what the hitmaker had to say about the upcoming rock album in her interview with ET Canada below.