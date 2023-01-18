The cast of “All That” are getting back together.

According to People, Amanda Bynes is set to reunite with her former casemates Kel Mitchell, Danny Temberelli and Lori Beth Denberg from the Nickelodeon classic at the upcoming ’90s Con.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes said in a statement.

The 36-year-old starred in the classic kids sketch show from 1996 to 2000.

“Last year, I had a blast at ’90s Con promoting my book and new single ‘Blessed Mode’,'” Mitchell said. “What better way to return than with the ‘All That’ gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year.”

He added, “Plus, I will be bringing copies of my new comedy fantasy adventure book Prank Day, and I can’t wait to see all the ’90’s fashion the fans are bringing this year. ’90s Con is a whole vibe! Let’s go!”

“All That”, which was often described as “Saturday Night Live” for tweens, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005 and also featured Kenan Thompson, Nick Cannon and many more throughout its run.

Cast members have reunited several times int he past, including a meetup between Mitchell, Tamberelli, Denberg and Josh Server at Comic-Con in 2015.