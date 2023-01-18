Click to share this via email

Emma Roberts is experiencing a full circle moment in her latest rom-com, “Maybe I Do.”

Emma’s latest movie stars Richard Gere as Robert’s dad, who has famously starred alongside her aunt Julia Roberts in a couple of rom-com classics.

While recently speaking to Page Six, Roberts, 31, expressed her thoughts about Richard Gere playing her father in the upcoming rom-com.

“I loved him in ‘Runaway Bride’ and ‘Pretty Woman,'” said the “American Horror Story” star at the Cinema Society screening of the movie, remembering the classic 90s rom-coms that Gere and her aunt Roberts unforgettably starred in together.

“Obviously, he’s worked with my aunt,” she added, “so to get to work with him felt like full circle.”

“Maybe I Do” also stars Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy and Diane Keaton, who plays Roberts’ mom.

The “Scream Queens” actress also said working with Keaton was a “thrill,” saying that she grew up watching “Baby Boom” and “First Wives Club.”

“Maybe I Do” hits theatres on Jan. 27, 2023.