Jenna Johnson is already a doting mother.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum is sharing an update one week into motherhood.

Johnson shared a glimpse of her newborn son on Instagram with the caption, “One week with my little love ✨”.

“I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can,” she continued. “I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… ‘You think you know what love is, and then you have a child.’ My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍”

Johnson shares her child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy and gave birth to him on Jan. 10.

The couple shared news of the successful delivery with an intimate black and white photo of the family all holding hands.

While they have yet to officially reveal their son’s name, fans have spotted a necklace with the letter “R” around Johnson’s neck.