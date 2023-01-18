A$AP Rocky will be cheering for Rihanna during the Super Bowl.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on the “Apple Music 1” radio show on Wednesday, the “Praise The Lord” rapper praised Rihanna’s performance skills. The halftime show is her first performance in five years since the 2018 Grammy Awards.

“I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” Rocky told Lowe. “It’s just incredible.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper voiced his excitement for Rihanna to take the stage.

“The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

During their conversation, Rocky also spoke of his new life as a father to him and Rihanna’s newborn.

“I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” explained Rocky. “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”