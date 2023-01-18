Click to share this via email

Mariah Carey is matching with her daughter on the slopes.

The musician shared a snapshot of her twinning look with her daughter Monroe to Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️”.

The mother-daughter combo looked adorable in their hot pink jackets and black snow pants. They even wore matching black beanies as they sat on the ski lift.

Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan also showed off his snow gear in the carousel of photos, contrasting his family in a black puffy jacket, though he shared his twin sister’s signature curls.

Carey also spent Christmas with her kids, sharing their “surprise midnight sleigh ride” with Santa Claus on Instagram.

Of course, the queen of Christmas also donned a festive outfit similar to her look from the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video.

She shares both twins with her ex Nick Cannon.