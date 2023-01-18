The Rangers unite in a scene from the television series 'Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers', Circa 1993.

The word is officially out on why the Pink Power Ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson, was missing from Netflix’s 30th anniversary “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” reunion special sneak peek on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, EW uploaded first-look footage of the reunion special and fans were quick to notice the missing colour pink.

Amy Jo Johnson set the record straight on Twitter and explained why she declined to do the reunion.

For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! 😘 #PowerRangers30 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) January 18, 2023