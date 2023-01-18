Apple+ TV unveiled the first look at “Ted Lasso” season three!

The announcement for the renewal of the critically acclaimed comedy came on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a photo showing off the first look of season three.

“Ted Lasso” season 3 — Photo: Apple+ TV

The teaser image shows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) intensely staring at Nate (Nick Mohammed) after his betrayal at the end of the last season.

Fans of the smash series can look forward to a roll-out in spring 2023, although an official premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

The hit show, which Jason Sudeikis both produced and stars in, became a record-breaker when it achieved the most Emmy nominations for a comedy freshman show in history.

The second season continued in its acclaimed footsteps, again becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for a second year.

Nate’s character arc has stirred up a lot of conversation in the cast, with costar Melissa McCoy sharing her thoughts to the Hollywood Reporter’s “Behind the Screen” podcast in August.

“I hope people remember to love him, even though they hate him,” McCoy said. “He’s making you feel that [dislike] so strongly because he’s doing such a good job [on screen].”

While fans wait for a specific release date of the third season, audiences can catch up on “Ted Lasso” seasons one and two on Apple+ TV.